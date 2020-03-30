COVID-19 Update for 3/30/20 9pm

As of this morning there were 606 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Oregon.

12,883 people have been tested.

16 people have died.

In Central Oregon – there remain no confirmed cases in Crook or Jefferson Counties. Deschutes County has 25 positive cases. Wasco County confirms 5 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Using data that has been collected since this coronavirus pandemic began, and figuring in when social distancing measures were taken – there is an estimate that Oregon will likely see a peak for hospital needs at the start of May. If strict social distancing remains in place – our state should be able to accommodate COVID-19 patients. That said, this is based on theory.

ON OPB’s Think Out Loud today – they featured a segment on St Charles Hospital System in Central Oregon, about their preparedness for the influx of coronavirus patients. You can hear that segment HERE

If you have the symptoms of COVID-19 (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) you should call the Warm Springs I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

There continues to be cases of flu and now its allergy season. If you have any concerns – call that COVID-19 hotline before going to the doctor. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you will be stopped upon arrival in the parking lot and directed for where to go depending on your health status and what you are going to the clinic for.

If someone is sick in your household, there are things you can do to prevent the spread of germs (whether it’s the COVID-19 virus or any other germs)

The topic of Native America Calling today was “Getting the Facts on Coronavirus” If you missed the show live or our rebroadcast – you can LISTEN ONLINE