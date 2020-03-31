Calendar for Wed. Apr. 1, 2020

Most Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed thru at least April 10th to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential Programs that are operating include:

Warm Springs Police

Fire & Safety

Community Health (along with Warm Springs I.H.S.)

Public Utilities (which includes Environmental Health & Sanitation )

The Warm Springs Senior Center will be closed but they will be doing senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for pick up or delivery between 11am and 1pm. They have ribs on today’s menu!

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

All schools are closed in Oregon until at least April 28th. The Jefferson County 509 J School District is launching supplemental learning supports for students tomorrow (Wed 4/1) In addition to the website resources, printed materials will be delivered at all meal serving locations. These resources will be provided until the district implements their “Distance Learning for All” plan later in April. Reading is being encouraged and there will be books available at all meal service locations and also during the week at the District Office in Madras, weekdays 8am – 4pm. The 509J website is JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years old until school resumes. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Each weekday between 9:30 and 10;30 meals are offered in Madras at the High School by the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Addition sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – 9:30 to 9:45am, at Tops Trailer Park – 10:15 to 10:30, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – 10:45 to 11am

Other sites in Warm Springs are:

in West Hills – 9:30 to 9:45

Tenino Apartments – 10-10:15

Trailer Court – 10:30-10:45

Upper Dry Creek – 9:30-9:45

Sunnyside – 10:00 to 10:15

Wolfe Point – 10:30 to 10:45

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – 11 to 11:15

The Seekseequa Fire Hall 11:15-11:30

And at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot from 11:30 to 11:45.

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete when you have time. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can visit My 2020 Census dot gov to get your census done. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is soliciting input from tribal members and residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to document the community’s priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293 or stop by their office during business hours – at 1108 Wasco Street.

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has begun posting short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)