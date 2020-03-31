COVID-19 UPDATE last day of March 2020

There are 690 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. 13,826 people have been tested. 12 people have been tested in Jefferson County – all with negative results. 114 people have been tested in Wasco County – with 7 positive test results. There have been no positive tests for the virus on the Warm Springs Reservation. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has sent in 8 test samples with 5 resulting Negative and 3 pending results.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a cough, fever, & shortness of breath. With allergy season here in Central Oregon – if you are not sure if your symptoms are regular seasonal allergies or symptoms of COVID-19. Dr. Ann Thomas from the ORegon Health Authority shares this advice: