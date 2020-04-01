509-J Out of School Plans

All schools are closed in Oregon and districts are working on their “Distance Learning for All” plans that will likely guide learning for the rest of the school year.

Jefferson County 509 J School District has launched supplemental learning supports on their website (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/). When you land on the home page – follow the prompts to the lesson plans by grade level.

In addition to the website resources, printed materials, including paperback books will be available at all meal serving locations on Wednesdays.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years old. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School by the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – 9:30 to 9:45am, at Tops Trailer Park – 10:15 to 10:30, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – 10:45 to 11am

Other sites in Warm Springs are: