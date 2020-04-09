Calendar for Fri. Apr. 10, 2020

KWSO will be distributing plastic eggs with treats, for Warm Springs Families with young children, stating at 9am this morning. It’s first come first serve. One bag per family. We are doing this “drive thru” style in the Warm Springs Media Center Parking Lot 9am – 5pm or until we run out. We encourage families to stay home this Easter Sunday, have fun and stay healthy!

On our “Community Talk” Show is back today at noon. We will be talking about Native Americans coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Doctor Shilo Tippett from St Charles Madras and Donica Brown, from the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board for the conversation. If you have questions or comments – call 541-553-2210 or text 541-460-2255. Join us for “Community Talk” today at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24th.

Tribal Council decided to extend the closure an additional 2 weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin. BIA offices are closed.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/ Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Cedar Baked Salmon.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are operating on regular hours. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. For all other calls, please use 541-553-1196.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

All schools in Oregon are closed for the rest of the school year. The Jefferson County 509 J School District will be sharing their “Distance Learning for All” plan to guide students and families through learning for the next two months. Keep checking the district website for an update at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

509-J teachers started reaching out to students last week. If you haven’t had a teacher contact for your students, please call Ellen at the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128. She is available Monday through Friday 8am-4pm, Or you can email Ellen, at eames@509j.net.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together. You can also pick up your weekly packet of work at the meal sites.

In Warm Springs – kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls. You can access the wi-fi from the parking lot but you do need a password. Call Warm Springs Telecom at 541-615-0555 to get the password.

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at https://my2020census.gov/login If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. That’s 844-330-2020. The 2020 Census – you can call it in!