Jefferson County Health COVID-19 Update

The Jefferson County Public Health Department released information today about the first positive COVID-19 Confirmed Case For Jefferson County Resident.

The resident is currently living out of the state and receiving care through their out-of-state provider. This case highlights the way our public health system works. Regardless of where a test is conducted, the county of residence remains the primary reporting classification. The resident has not been in Central Oregon during their infectious period. There has been no hospitalization.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health Programs issued a statement regarding confidentiality when it comes to medical information. There is no personal information released should there be a positive COVID-19 test for Warm Springs.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center they have performed 15 tests with 15 returning negative results.

Warm Springs is working together with the Jefferson County Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect communities and ensure mutual patients are cared for as needed.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is encouaging everyone to follow CDC recommendations to stay home to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Protect yourself, your family and the Warm Springs Community from exposure to COVID-19 through social distancing, frequent hand washing and disinfecting. Limit trips into public spaces to essential needs (food, work, medical care, etc.)

