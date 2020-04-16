Calendar for Fri. Apr. 17, 2020

A boil water notice has been issued for the Kah-Nee-Ta Water System due to loss of pressure in the system. Repairs have been completed by Warm Springs Public Utilities and they will begin taking random water samples for EPA review. Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlet residents should boil their water 3 minutes before use – or used bottled water – for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 until noon and afternoons 1til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Anyone who has material you can donate for the effort to sew face masks are asked to drop it off at the Emergency Management Office in the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today: Shepard’s Pie.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24 th .

. Tribal Council decided to extend the closure an additional 2 weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that, due to a truck break down – they are catching up Tuesday and Wednesday routes this week.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they will take payments and cash checks.

Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced some changes that will be taking effect on Monday April 20th. -Passengers will be required to wear a face covering such as a mask, scarf, or bandana when boarding a CET Bus. -Community Connector services will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays. -All Saturday Bend Fixed route and Community Connector services will be suspended. -Weekend Dial-A-Ride services will be suspended. -Bend Fixed Route weekday service will continue to operate on a Saturday Schedule and Route 10 is suspended until further notice. For more information you can check the CET website at www.cascadeseasttransit.com

Distance Learning has begun in the Jefferson County 509J school district with learning Materials online that you can print out at jcsd.k12.or.us. There are also paper packets being distributed at the youth meal sites. New material will roll out each Tuesday with packets going out to meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarten Registration Packets will also be available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together. Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also, at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are: