COVID-19 Update for 4/16/20 5:30 P.M.

COVID-19 Community Update



April 16, 2020 – As of 5:30 p.m.

STAY HOME – SAVE LIVES!!!!



Currently there are zero cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs. We have tested 25 individuals in Warm Springs with 22 of those tests returning as negative and 3 tests pending results.

WAYS TO COPE WITH STRESS ABOUT COVID-19:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media.

Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Try to eat healthy. Exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol and drugs.

Take time to unwind. Try to do other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others via telephone or social media or other non-contact methods. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Here are the statistics for our surrounding Counties: The Jefferson County case is the out of state case.

Jefferson (Madras, Crooked River Ranch, WS) 1 Positive 116 Negative

Deschutes (Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Terrebonne) 59 Positive 1,185 Negative

Crook (Prineville) 1 Positive 122 Negative

Wasco (The Dalles, Celilo, Tygh Valley, Maupin) 10 Positive 359 Negative

Statewide: 1,736 Positive, 33,202 Negative, 64 Deaths

Age Demographic of Positive Cases Statewide:

0-19 40

20-29 192

30-39 267

40-49 322

50-59 310

60-69 305

70-79 186

80 + 114

Unknown 0

Again, stay home! Only go out for life necessities (groceries, medical needs). Wash your hands and Social Distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart. Wear face masks for added safety.

The Clinic’s after hours nurse triage hotline is (541)553-5512. Regular hours is (541)553-1196.

Facemasks should be cleaned daily or when dirty. Wash using soap and warm water. Using a washing machine, hand wash or a dishwasher are all equally good options. Use a dryer or air-dry until completely dry.

Safely handling delivered items

A few days ago, we shared information about whether you should eat takeout. Our answer was aimed at sharing that contracting COVID-19 through food is unlikely. We want to add some additional safety information about how to handle packaging from takeout food or other items that may be delivered to you. Thanks to our readers for noting this information would be useful to share.

Help keep children healthy and safe

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. As we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, many traditional support systems for families are unavailable or altered. Reduced contact with educators, medical professionals, and community members can impact children and families in many ways. And high-stress home environments can increase the likelihood of domestic violence and abuse that children either experience or observe.

Everyone can play a part in keeping children healthy and safe. Please call and reach out to families you know to check-in. Report suspected abuse, share crisis hotlines, and keep your eyes open. To report suspected abuse or neglect of a child or adult, call 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number receives calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For resources from Prevent Child Abuse America that you can share with families and friends visit: https://preventchildabuse.org/coronavirus-resources/.