Calendar for Fri., Apr. 24, 2020

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services today 8:30 until noon and 1 ‘til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed through at least May 8th. Tribal Buildings are closed to the public including the Tribal Administration Building.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on Monday, Wednesday or Friday 8-5 at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Salisbury Steaks with mashed potatoes.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open today 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non-residents. With less traffic – speeding has increased. The Warm Springs Police Department has increased patrols on Highway 26 and in many of the outlying areas to help maintain safety – so please SLOW DOWN.

The CARES act authorized a payment of $1200 dollars to individuals with the initial disbursement going out as automatic payments to bank accounts for tax filers who had their account information on file with the IRS from refund payments this or last year. Social Security recipients who don’t file a tax return will receive the payment as well. Those who have their monthly funds automatically deposited into a bank account should get their payment in that manner. For taxpayers or SSI recipients that don’t have automatic deposits – you will get a check. For more details online visit IRS dot gov including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up for your payment (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

KWSO is working hard to provide up-to-date accurate information for our community. We are here to remind you to Stay Home Warm Springs and Stay Safe!