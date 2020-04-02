Calendar for Fri. Apr. 3, 2020

Today is the day you should complete your 2020 census questionnaire online. Take time now – to go online to my 2020 census dot gov – and complete your census form. Now more than ever – we need to say – “we are here” and “we count.”

Early Childhood Education’s Head Start program had sent out Community Assessments and are asking that you send them in Via email to Casandra Moses, Faxed to 541-553-3379 or dropped in the ECE Drop box. There is also a link to do the assessment that will be posted on today’s community Calendar. (https://forms.gle/xUt99zc7ZVkrvsJo8)

Most Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Essential Programs that are operating include:

Warm Springs Police

Fire & Safety

Community Health along with Warm Springs I.H.S.

Public Utilities including Environmental Health & Sanitation

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Chili Beans with biscuits.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

All schools are closed in Oregon and districts are working on their “Distance Learning for All” plans that will likely guide learning for the rest of the school year. Jefferson County 509 J School District has launched supplemental learning supports on their website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/ In addition to the website resources, printed materials, including paperback books will be available at all meal serving locations with new materials rolling out on Wednesdays. Reading is being encouraged so grab a book to read when you pick up your breakfast and lunch.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School by the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – 9:30 to 9:45am, at Tops Trailer Park – 10:15 to 10:30, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – 10:45 to 11am

Other sites in Warm Springs are:

in West Hills – 9:30 to 9:45

Upper Dry Creek – 9:30-9:45

Tenino Apartments – 10-10:15

Sunnyside – 10:00 to 10:15

Trailer Court – 10:30-10:45

Wolfe Point – 10:30 to 10:45

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – 11 to 11:15

The Seekseequa Fire Hall 11:15-11:30

And at the Simnasho Longhouse parking – with a new time – from 11:40 to 11:55.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, when you arrive at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you are screened for the symptoms for COVID-19. You will then be directed where to go next.

The Easter Bunny has asked KWSO to help distribute treats for Easter. You can pick up bags of plastic eggs filled with surprises on Thursday and Friday April 9th and 10th from 10am – 2pm – by driving thru the Media Center parking lot.