COVID-19 Update for 4/2/20 5pm

There are 826 positive cases of Covid-19 in Oregon as of this morning (8am, 4/2/20.) There have been 21 deaths from the virus. A total of 16,085 people have been tested. Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs or Jefferson County. 11 individuals have been tested in Warm Springs with 8 of those tests returning as negative and 3 tests pending results.

–

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

–

As the COVID-19 pandemic claims more jobs, a record number of people in Oregon filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week. The state employment department says that during the week starting March 22, it received 92,700 initial claims — a 21% increase from the previous week, which also set a record. Gov. Kate Brown said she would call a special legislative session once state officials have a clearer picture of how a federal economic stimulus package will benefit Oregon, so scarce state dollars can fill as many gaps as possible. The package includes investments in essential medical supplies, expanded unemployment insurance, and increased support for small businesses.

–

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer shared an update with constituents today about what he understands about the direct payment of $1,200 from the COVID-19 relief package, and what you may need to do in order to receive it.

The Department of Treasury determined that beginning April 13 they will begin sending out the COVID-19 payments through direct deposit information submitted with your last tax return. If the IRS doesn’t have that information on file, the best way to receive the benefit would be to file your 2019 taxes.

According to the Treasury Department, if you receive Social Security benefits, your check will automatically come to you.

As of today, here is the latest estimated timing from the IRS on economic impact checks:

-The IRS will make payments to people through direct deposit in mid-April (likely, the week of April 13th). In order to be in the first round the IRS has to have direct deposit information from either your 2019 or 2018 tax filing.

-About 3 weeks after those deposits are made (the week of May 4th), the IRS will begin issuing paper checks to individuals.

-The paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks to get all the checks out.

-The checks will be issued in reverse “adjusted gross income” order—starting with people with the lowest income first.

-The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to file their 2019 returns to the maximum extent possible. As taxpayers file their 2019 returns electronically, the IRS will post updated tax information weekly to its files and then send this information to another agency that will issue weekly payments.

-For other taxpayers who do not file returns, the IRS expects to release the “simple tax return” soon. The IRS expects it will contain only a few questions, including name, Social Security Numbers, dependents, and deposit information. There also will be other IRS guidance accompanying this simple tax return.