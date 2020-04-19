Calendar for Mon. Apr. 20, 2020

Distance Learning continues for students and families in the Jefferson County 509J school district. Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites. New material is sent out on Tuesdays to the sites. If you miss Tuesday – you can get the same packet on Thursday each week. Kindergarten Registration Packets will also be available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

Early Childhood Education will hold an “Activity Kit Drive Through” tomorrow from 10am-2pm. The activity kit is for Headstart and preschool parents for their children to have something to do at home. Parents will be able to pick them up from ECE Staff, there are only 50 kits and it will be on a first come first serve basis. They will be working on gathering more activity kits to hand out in a few more weeks.

ECE has also set up google classrooms for parents and kids to interact with their teachers. If parents need more info on how to log in they can call ECE at 541-553-3241.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today: Roast Beef Sandwiches with Vegetable Soup.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru at least April 24 th .

. Tribal Buildings are closed including Admin.

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. If you would like to apply for GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406 to request an application that you will get in the mail. You will need to fill it out and return it. If approved it takes at least 2 weeks for a check to be sent out.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warmsprings-nsn.gov Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls.

DHS Staff are available in Warm Springs Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks. At this time – only emergency loan requests are being taken.

Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced some changes that will be taking effect starting today. -Passengers will be required to wear a face covering such as a mask, scarf, or bandana when boarding a CET Bus. -Community Connector services will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays. -All Saturday Bend Fixed route and Community Connector services are suspended. -Weekend Dial-A-Ride services are suspended. -Bend Fixed Route weekday service will continue to operate on a Saturday Schedule and Route 10 is suspended until further notice. For more information you can check the CET website at cascades east transit dot com www.cascadeseasttransit.com