Calendar for Sun. Apr. 19, 2020

Early Childhood Education will hold an “Activity Kit Drive Through” on Tuesday from 10am-2pm. The activity kit is for Headstart and preschool parents for their children to have something to do at home. Parents will be able to pick them up from ECE Staff, there are only 50 kits and it will be on a first come first serve basis. They will be working on gathering more activity kits to hand out in a few more weeks.

ECE has also set up google classrooms for parents and kids to interact with their teachers. If parents need more info on how to log in they can call ECE at 541-553-3241.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at https://my2020census.gov/login If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020.

They will begin by asking you for your census ID number. Because the letters with that number were only mailed to people who get their mail at their street address – most folks in Warm Springs don’t have their Census ID number. So just say you don’t have one.

They ask for your street address, if you rent or own your home, your sex, age & date of birth, your heritage and race. They will also ask about who was living in your home on April 1st – how they are related to you, their age and so on. For Native American households its best to have the census completed by someone who is Native American. Tribal Members and descendants should fill in “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon.” Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

The Jefferson County 509J school district will continue with Distance Learning this coming week. Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites. New work goes out on Tuesday.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24 th .

. All Tribal Buildings are closed to the public. Essential Services like police, fire, utilities, and health programs are operating.

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. If you would like to apply for GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406 to request an application that you will get in the mail. You will need to fill it out and return it. If approved it takes at least 2 weeks for a check to be sent out.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

DHS Staff are available in Warm Springs Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at https://wsnews.org/

Neighbor Impact will be receiving funds specifically for renters who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic either from job loss or reduction in hours. If you need this assistance – go to the Neighbor Impact website to learn more. (https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-housed/rent-assistance-programs/)

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293.

Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced some changes that will be taking effect starting tomorrow. -Passengers will be required to wear a face covering such as a mask, scarf, or bandana when boarding a CET Bus. -Community Connector services will operate on Saturday schedules during weekdays. -All Saturday Bend Fixed route and Community Connector services will be suspended. -Weekend Dial-A-Ride services will be suspended. -Bend Fixed Route weekday service will continue to operate on a Saturday Schedule and Route 10 is suspended until further notice. For more information you can check the CET website at www.cascadeseasttransit.com