Calendar for Mon., Apr. 27, 2020

The Jefferson County 509-J school district offers free meals to children 1 to 18 years old weekdays with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided together. On Tuesdays and Thursdays you can also pick up your distance learning packets for the week. Kindergarten registration packets are available as well at the meal site locations

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills at Poosh & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed through at least May 8th to to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed to the public including the Tribal Administration Building.

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. IF you have questions about GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406t.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and they will reach out to housing.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on Monday, Wednesday or Friday 8-5 at 541-553-3313. On the menu today is: a Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is providing services today 8:30am – 4pm (with an hour break at noon) Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic. Please remember you will need to check in when you arrive, at the gate.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Our Shout Out today is for all the Doctors, Nurses and workers at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center who are working hard to provide care and services to all in our community. Thank you for the work you do!