KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/25/20 7pm

The Oregon Health Authority this morning reported 2,253 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon with 87 deaths.

Updated projections from this week, using the standard modeling for this pandemic report: ”we predict that there have been approximately 8,400 cumulative infections in Oregon, of which 1,900 had been diagnosed by April 16th. There is evidence that Oregon’s interventions — combined with increased hygiene and other measures that appear to have begun earlier — have dramatically reduced the burden of COVID-19 in Oregon .

The data are consistent with a stepped reduction in transmission in Oregon, beginning with a 5% decrease in transmission by March 8th, through to a sustained 70% decrease in transmission after March 23rd. Indeed, while the interventions before March 23rd appeared to have slowed epidemic growth, the additional aggressive measures implemented on March 23rd (i.e., Stay Home, Save Lives) appear to have reversed the growth. These results are consistent with large reductions in movement.”

You can read the details of the analysis

There is a lot going on behind the scenes in managing the response to COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Indian Health Service, Warm Springs Community Health, Emergency Management, and CTWS Health & Human Services are working to ensure protocols are followed and resources are available for our medical providers and community members.

To give you an idea of who is doing what on the statewide level

We can all be part of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by doing these things:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Wash hands frequently

Disinfect surfaces routinely

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

DO NOT – Gather in groups

DO NOT – Get together with friends – call or connect online

DO NOT – Have play dates for kids

DO NOT – Make unnecessary trips

