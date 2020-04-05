Calendar for Monday 4/6/20

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login)

If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020 and follow the prompts. You may be on hold for more than 10 minutes. Be patient. When you get to talk to a person, let them know you get your mail at a PO Box and you do not have a Census ID. You can call in your 2020 Census information everyday from 4am – 11pm Pacific Time. Now more than ever – we need to say – “we are here” and “we count.”

Most Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed to the public at least thru April 10th however there are key staff working. There is a list of contact names and numbers posted on the tribal website if you need assistance. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Roast with Mashed Potatoes.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

All schools are closed in Oregon and districts are working on their “Distance Learning for All” plans that will likely guide learning for the rest of the school year. Jefferson County 509 J School District has launched supplemental learning supports on their website JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/). In addition to the website resources, printed materials, including paperback books will be available at all meal serving locations with new materials rolling out on Wednesdays. Reading is being encouraged so grab a book to read when you pick up your breakfast and lunch.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are: