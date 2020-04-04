Covid-19 Update for 4/4/20 4pm

As of 8am today (4/4/20) There were 999 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported yesterday (4/3/10) that 12 individuals in Warm Springs were tested for COVID-19 with 9 tests returning negative and 3 tests pending results.

Tribal Offices will remain closed to the public for at least another week as Tribal Leadership continues to monitor the situation and consider advice on best practices from health experts.

Although offices are closed to the public, essential services are operating, and most programs have critical staffing in place. You can find details with names and contact information on the CTWS Tribal Website. https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/

The Centers for Disease Control are now recommending that people wear cloth face coverings when in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Many people are making their own masks or using bandanas and scarves to fashion a cover for your nose and mouth. HERE is more information about wearing a cloth face covering and some ideas for how to make one yourself.

Stay Safe Everyone!