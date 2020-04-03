Calendar for Saturday 4/4/20

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete. You can visit My 2020 Census dot gov to get your census done. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services and that’s why the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to fill out your census today.

Warm Springs Tribal Council asks Tribal Members to stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal Campgrounds, rivers and lakes and local roads are closed to non-residents.

Most Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed to the public at least thru April 10th however there are key staff working. There is a list of contact names and numbers posted on the tribal website if you need assistance. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is serving meals Monday – Wednesday & Friday from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery.

THREE WARRIORS MARKET is open. Warm Springs Market remains open weekdays 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, closed on Sundays. Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch. You can reach Warm Springs Telecom Customer Service at 541-615-0555. To call in a Trouble Ticket the number is: 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at www.wstel.com.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293.

The Easter Bunny has asked KWSO to help distribute treats for Easter. You can pick up bags of plastic eggs filled with surprises on Friday April 10th from 9am – 5pm – by driving thru the Media Center parking lot.

Warm Springs Artists interested in doing demonstrations and or setting up to share your work – at this year’s Deschutes County Fair – are encouraged to contact Juanita Payton who is working to bring back a Warm Springs presence at the far. You can text 541-350-7394 or email her at J L Payton 63 at gmail dot com. (jlpayton63@gmail.com)