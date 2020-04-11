Calendar for Sun. Apr. 12, 2020

DHS Staff will be at the Warm Springs Youth Center Building Tuesday and Thursday to help people with TANF and SNAP (Food stamp program) from 1pm-4pm. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at https://my2020census.gov/login If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. They will begin by asking you for your census ID number. Because the letters with that number were only mailed to people who get their mail at their street address – most folks in Warm Springs don’t have their Census ID number. So just say you don’t have one. They ask for your street address, if you rent or own your home, your sex, age & date of birth, your heritage and race. They will also ask about who was living in your home on April 1st – how they are related to you, their age and so on. For Native American households its best to have the census completed by someone who is Native American. Tribal Members and descendants should fill in “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon.” Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are operating on regular hours and are closed on the weekend. If you are experiencing Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

Neighbor Impact will be receiving funds specifically for renters who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic either from job loss or reduction in hours. If you need this assistance – go to the Neighbor Impact website to learn more. https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-housed/rent-assistance-programs/

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293.