Calendar for Thu. Apr. 23, 2020

The Affiliated Tribes Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation has established an Emergency Forgivable Loan to assist Native-owned small businesses with COVID-19 relief Efforts. Emergency Forgivable Loans will range from $1,000 up to $5,000, with the loan amount being determined by the loan review committee. Because of the source of funds, the loans are currently open for small businesses operating in Oregon. For more information you can go to today’s community calendar at KWSO.org for a link to the site.

Distance Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills at Poosh & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link