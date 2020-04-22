COVID-19 Update for 4/22/20 7:00 P.M.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday April 22nd, 2020, there have been over 40 Thousand COVID-19 tests administered with 2,059 returning as Positive and 78 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus. Currently there is 2 positive case in Jefferson county, there have been 38 tests in Warm Springs with 34 returning negative, 2 pending results and 2 positive cases.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

With schools closed, kids and teens are spending more time at home. They’re likely online more than usual. We want to share a few tips for parents to help keep youth safe online:

Talk to them about online safety. Even if you already have, a reminder won’t hurt.

Monitor what they do online and know their passwords. Maintain an open line of communication.

Get wise about online privacy. Review the privacy settings on social networks and websites that your children frequent and use them to limit who can view their profile.

Minimize the amount of publicly available personal information such as phone numbers, email addresses, where they live, birthdates and other identifying information. Help your kids understand what information is okay to share and what should never be shared.

For more information, here are a few more helpful resources:

— SOCIAL DISTANCE POWWOWS: With the largest powwows in the country canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus, tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow.

Support is available for Oregon’s “helpers” Lines for Life has created a Virtual Wellness Room to offer support to helpers, mental health professionals, first responders, social workers and anyone considered an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon. Each check-in call will have a facilitator to guide the conversation. “We at Lines for Life want to thank you for all the work you do to keep our communities safe,” the organization said. “We are offering a place for helpers to exchange stories of hope and areas of need. We especially want to hear what things are coming up for you personally and explore how we can cheer one another on to continue the good work you are already doing. We ultimately want to create space to breathe out stress and breathe in hope.” The meetings are held using Zoom conference calls from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at this link: https://zoom.us/j/4848426773. Please share this invite with anyone in your network of Oregon helpers.