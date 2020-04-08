Calendar for Thu., Apr. 9, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public thru April 24th.

For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele dot stacona at WS Tribes dot org to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs Telecom is offering free wi-fi for students and others at the Agency & Simnasho Longhouses, plus the Sidwalter & Seekseequa Fire Halls. You do need a password to access the wi-fi. Call Warm Springs Telecom at 541-615-0555 to get the password.

All schools are closed in Oregon will remain closed for the rest of the school year. The Jefferson County 509 J School District will be sharing their “Distance Learning for All” plan to guide students and families through learning for the next two months. Keep checking the district website for an update at JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/).

509-J teachers started reaching out to students last week. If you haven’t had a teacher contact for your students, please contact Ellen at the K8 at 541-553-1128. She is available Monday through Friday 8am-4pm, Or you can email Ellen, at e a m e s at 509 J dot eames@509j.net.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30.

Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents dot frogstreet dot com

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are operating on regular hours.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. For all other calls, please use 541-553-1196.

Neighbor Impact will be receiving funds specifically for renters who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic either from job loss or reduction in hours. If you need this assistance – go to the Neighbor Impact website to learn more. (https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/get-housed/rent-assistance-programs/)

KWSO will be distributing plastic eggs with treats and some other items this Friday to Warm Springs Families with young children. The treats were going to be used for the community Easter Egg hunt, but with that cancelled – we are going to give them out to folks who “drive thru” the Media Center parking lot Friday 9am – 5pm. It’s first come first serve. One bag per family. Once the plastic eggs get emptied – you can keep using them for your own family egg hunts this Sunday as a fun activity you can do at home.

KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back this Friday at noon. We will be talking about Native Americans coping with the COVID-19 pandemic with Warm Springs’ own Dr. Shilo Tippett and Danica Brown, Behavioral Health Manager at the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board. Community Talk – this Friday at noon exclusively here on KWSO.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. That’s 844-330-2020. The 2020 Census – you can call it in!