COVID-19 Update for 4/8/20 7:00 P.M.

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday April 7th, 2020, there have been 24,564 COVID-19 tests administered with 1,239 returning as Positive and 38 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus. Currently there are no positive cases in Jefferson county, there have been 15 tests in Warm Springs with 13 returning negative and 2 pending results.

—

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

—

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

Who has access to emergency childcare?

Are you an essential worker who needs childcare but don’t know where to start? Emergency childcare is available for essential workers like healthcare workers, first responders, emergency workers, healthcare professionals and others who serve our community. If you think you are eligible, contact 211 info for a referral.

Here’s how:

Call 211 and follow the prompt for Child Care.

Text the keyword “children” or “niños” to 898211 (TXT211).

Email children@211info.org.

You can find more information on the Oregon Department of Education Early Learning Division’s website.

— Even as coronavirus deaths mount across Europe, New York and other hot spots, the U.S. and other governments are beginning to envision an exit strategyand contemplating a staggered and carefully calibrated relaxation of the restrictions designed to curb the scourge. At the same time, politicians and health officials emphatically warn that the crisis is far from over, and a catastrophic second wave could hit if countries let their guard down too soon.

— U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. A different vaccine candidate began safety testing in people last month in Seattle.

— As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.