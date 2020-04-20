Calendar for Tue. Apr. 21, 2020

There will be a free bread distribution while supplies last this morning starting at 9am in front of the Youth Center (the old Elementary Gym) They will have some clothes as well.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 until noon and afternoons 1til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Distance Learning continues for students and families in the Jefferson County 509J school district. Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites. New material is sent out on Tuesdays to the sites. If you miss Tuesday – you can get the same packet on Thursday each week. Kindergarten Registration Packets will also be available at meal sites on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8.

The 509J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together.

Kids can pick up meals weekdays between 9:30 and 10:30 in Madras at the High School or at Bridges. Also at Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Again – that’s 9:30 – 10:30. Additional sites in Madras are by St Patrick’s Catholic Church – at 9:30, at Tops Trailer Park – at 10:15, and in the 97-Mart parking lot – at 10:45.

Additional Warm Springs sites and times are:

West Hills at Poosh & Upper Dry Creek – at 9:30

Tenino Apartments & Sunnyside – at 10

The Trailer Court and Wolfe Point at – 10:30

Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets – at 11

The Seekseequa Fire Hall – at 11:15

The Simnasho Longhouse at 11:40

And the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

There is a free online digital learning resource for use at home for children ages 3-5. In Support of children, parents and educators across the nation who are learning at home due to COVID-19, Frog Street for Young Learners is something you can sign up for. Learn more at parents.frogstreet.com

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.