COVID-19 Update for 4/20/20 6:00 P.M.

As of 8:00 a.m. Monday April 20th, 2020, there have been 40,045 COVID-19 tests administered with 1,956 returning as Positive and 75 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus. Currently there is 1 positive case in Jefferson county, there have been 29 tests in Warm Springs with 29 returning negative and 0 pending results.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

10 ways to help your community

While following the #StayHomeSaveLives order continues to be the most important action Oregonians can take to slow the spread of COVID-19, we know many of you are looking for other ways to help. Check out Governor Brown’s website for 10 ways you can volunteer, donate and help your community right now.

Accessing telehealth care through Oregon Health Plan

Like other health coverage plans, Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members can get care during the COVID-19 emergency without leaving their home. Members can make telehealth appointments for medical, mental health, addictions treatment, and dental care. Members should talk to their health care provider about the options. If you’re an OHP member or serve OHP members, help us get the word out about telehealth by sharing this social graphic:

— SOCIAL DISTANCE POWWOWS: With the largest powwows in the country canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus, tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow.