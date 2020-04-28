Calendar for Wed. Apr. 29, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Vegetable Turkey Casserole.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

New distance learning goes out to students on Tuesdays – but if you didn’t pick yours up this week – you can get them again today at the free youth meal sites. You can also find materials online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US. That’s where you can also get the list of the free meal site locations and times

DHS Staff will be available in Warm Springs tomorrow afternoon from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. mcmechan@wstribes.org

Face coverings are now being required for shoppers at Warm Springs Market and also at the Shell Station on Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

Also a reminder that Face coverings are being required for riders on the Cascades East Transit Buses. Also – CET Saturday service has been suspended.

The CARES act authorized a payment of $1200 dollars to individuals with the initial disbursement going out as automatic payments to bank accounts for tax filers who had their account information on file with the IRS from refund payments this or last year. Social Security recipients who don’t file a tax return will receive the payment as well. Those who have their monthly funds automatically deposited into a bank account should get their payment in that manner. For taxpayers or SSI recipients that don’t have automatic deposits – you will get a check. For more details online visit IRS dot gov including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up for your payment (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least May 8th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Buildings are closed to the public including the Tribal Administration Building.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily 8:30 until noon (except Wednesday mornings) and afternoons 1 til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

The CDC has added more symptoms for COVID-19, to include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Our Shout Out today is for all the Restaurant and Fast Food businesses who are doing their best to offer “Take Out” meals. Offering folks the chance to pick up a meal “to go” is one of the few options we have these days. The food business is hard work and for restaurants especially now – staying in business is a challenge. Hang in there and thanks for feeding us!