COVID-19 Update for 4/28/20 7:00 P.M.

“As of 4:30p on 4/28/2020 – Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested 120 test samples, with 96 Negative, 16 pending and 8 positive. (26 tested or sent for testing today)” CoVID-19 Brief Update, Hyllis Dauphinais, Sr.

During the recent meetings between CTWS Tribal Council members and the Warm Springs COVID-19 Health Team, the need for more protection at tribal traditional events such as funerals was mentioned. The seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic was demonstrated by the loss of a fellow tribal member enrolled at Yakama.

Please review guidelines from Center for Disease Control, U. S. Department of Health and Human Services:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/tribal/faq-burial-practice.html

Protection of life and the living is a foundation of teachings from our tribal elders and spiritual leaders. Please review following link for the importance of face masks:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

“….now that we have positive cases, and we have been able to build a small inventory of donated cloth masks, I believe it is prudent and time to ask our community to start wearing a cloth face-covering while in the public spaces, especially when social distancing is not possible – 6 foot distance.” Hyllis Dauphinais

Symptoms Self-Checker: Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Call nearest health authority.

The Warm Springs COVID-19 Health team respect and honor our traditions that got us here and understand the past battles and challenges to our tribal ways of life that our ancestors weathered. Today we have a deadly attacker-the Corona Virus 19. As we have done in the past we must face the situation, figure out the nature of the threat and bravely protect our people.

The U.S. has officially reached 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Oregon, our first confirmed case was on February 28. Our daily lives are radically different than they were a short time ago. This virus has impacted all of us, with some of us feeling the harshest health, social and economic impacts more than others. OHA’s COVID-19 website and our new Safe + Strong website have health information as well as other resources to support individuals at this time. Thank you for continuing to let us know what you need to stay safe, healthy, and strong.

Please follow this link to watch a short video on the importance of face masks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PB2zcsbkzQ&feature=youtu.be