Calendar for Wed. Apr. 8, 2020

Most Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed to the public at least thru April 10th however there are key staff working. There is a list of contact names and numbers posted on the tribal website if you need assistance. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the menu today is: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

For any Tribal Members who recently got their minors trust letter – please remember to get your letter notarized before turning it in to Vital Stats. They are able to set up appointments to do the notarizing. You can call 541-553-3232 from 8am – 4pm Monday thru Friday or else email michele.stacona@WSTribes.org to schedule an appointment.

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

THREE WARRIORS MARKET is open.

Warm Springs Market remains open weekdays 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, closed on Sundays.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

You can reach Warm Springs Telecom Customer Service at 541-615-0555. To call in a Trouble Ticket the number is: 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at wstel.com.

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

Warm Springs Head Start asks families to return Community Assessments by dropping them off in the Drop Box at the Early Childhood Education Center. You can also do the assessment online. That link is posted on today’s community Calendar that you can find at kwso.org.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are operating on regular hours.