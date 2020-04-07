COVID-19 Update for 4/7/20 6:00 P.M.

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday April 7th, 2020, there have been 23,007 COVID-19 tests administered with 1,181 returning as Positive and 33 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus. Currently there are no positive cases in Jefferson county, there have been 12 tests in Warm Springs with 11 returning negative and 1 pending results.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

Important additional information about homemade masks and children

Parents, families and caregivers may be wondering about what age a child should be to safely wear a mask. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2. It is very important that you never put a mask or face covering on an infant (or an adult) who is not able to adjust or remove the mask themselves. This could compromise their ability to breathe.

More information about using face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website.

Do’s and don’ts for staying physically apart while outside

Dawn Mautner, MD, senior health advisor at OHA, had a great way of describing how to enjoy the outdoors right now. She said, "If you go out, spread out." When enjoying this beautiful weather, please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.