COVID-19 Update for 4/6/20 5:30 P.M.

As of 8:00 a.m. Monday April 6th, 2020, there have been 21,801 COVID-19 tests administered with 1,132 returning as Positive and 29 deaths in Oregon due to the Coronavirus. Currently there are no positive cases in Jefferson county, there have been 12 tests in Warm Springs with 11 returning negative and 1 pending results.

COVID-19 symptoms are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Keep in Mind that the more we take this outbreak seriously, and follow directives by the experts, the more likely we are to Minimize the damaging effects caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council encourages everyone to only go out for essential needs, such as Food, Medication and Health Needs.