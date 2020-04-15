KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/15/20 6pm

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in their daily afternoon COVID-19 update reminds everyone to follow Social Distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet away from each other when in public and to not gather in groups. Keeping space between you and others is one of the best ways to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus and slowing its spread.

Please stay home and do not visiting other houses. Avoid being around others at: skate parks; parks and playgrounds. Limit taking the entire family to do the necessary shopping. Since people can spread the virus before they even know that they are infected, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you don’t have any symptoms.

Social distancing is especially important for people who are at a higher risk of getting sick. STAY HOME & SAVE LIVES! Only go out for life necessities (groceries, medical needs). Wash your hands and observe Social Distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart. Wear face masks for added safety. “By staying home today, we will have each other longer to share good times and gatherings in the future.”

The Oregon Health Authority says three more people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 58. The agency said Wednesday that the number of cases rose by 33 for a statewide total of 1,663. The newly-reported deaths include an 84-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County and an 82-year-old man in Marion County. Officials say each had underlying medical conditions. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports there are now known coronavirus cases connected to 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The five counties without a documented case are in rural central and eastern Oregon.