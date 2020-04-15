Calendar for Thu., Apr. 16, 2020

DHS Staff will be available in Warm Springs this afternoon from 1-4pm at the Youth Center – that’s the old Elementary Gym Building. They will be available to help with TANF and SNAP benefits. No Appointments are necessary. If you have questions or need further information, call Madras DHS 541-475-6131.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that all trash pick-up routes are on schedule. They do start early in the morning so residents are reminded to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time the drive through window will be open and they willl take payments and cash checks. At this time – only emergency loan requests are being taken.

This week Distance Learning has begun in the Jefferson County 509J school district.

Learning Materials are available online at jcsd.k12.or.us with paper packets being distributed at the free youth meal sites this week with new work going out next Tuesday.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 until noon and afternoons 1 til 4. The I.H.S. Clinic is offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you come to the clinic so it can be determined how to best meet your healthcare needs.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms (a cough, fever and shortness of breath) – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. With less traffic – speeding has increased. The Warm Springs Police Department has increased patrols on Highway 26 and in many of the outlying areas to help maintain safety – so please SLOW DOWN.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. They will begin by asking you for your census ID number. Because the letters with that number were only mailed to people who get their mail at their street address – most folks in Warm Springs don’t have their Census ID number. So just say you don’t have one. They ask for your street address, if you rent or own your home, your sex, age & date of birth, your heritage and race. They will also ask about who was living in your home on April 1st – how they are related to you, their age and so on. For Native American households its best to have the census completed by someone who is Native American. Tribal Members and descendants should fill in “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon.” Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.