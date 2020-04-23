KWSO News for 4/23/20

As of yesterday afternoon (4/22/20) – 58 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 48 tests have returned negative, 2 tests have been positive and 8 are pending results.

The clinic is using both the AVID rapid response test that offers quick results – as well as continuing to use the tests with samples sent to a lab for results within a few days. The Health & Wellness center continues to work on getting additional test kits in so they can increase their capacity to test with Community Health reaching out to people as part of their contact tracing to connect with individuals who have had contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, yesterday, bringing the state total to nearly 2,060. The agency for the first time in several weeks reported no new deaths in their daily report yesterday. At least 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

A poll released yesterday shows the vast majority of Oregonians support stay at home orders to protect against the COVID-19 outbreak. DHM Research in Portland says 82 percent of the people it polled this week support restrictions intended to limit the number of coronavirus cases in the state. That majority support was consistent across Oregon’s urban and rural areas — and across political lines. A wide majority of Oregonians told pollsters they wanted the state to have widespread testing and a clear decline in cases before businesses, schools and other functions fully reopened. The results mirror a similar national poll released yesterday. Both polls undermine activist groups and protesters who have claimed stay-at-home orders are unpopular.

Families with students at home are reminded that the school district website at jcsd.k12.or.us is where you can find the locations and times for meal sites being offered for free to youth 1 to 18 years of age. A reminder in case you didn’t pick up this week’s learning packet on Tuesday – they will have them at the meal sites again today. Be sure to look for your teachers schedule so you can connect with questions or just to touch base.

The Affiliated Tribes Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation has established an Emergency Forgivable Loan to assist Native-owned small businesses with COVID-19 relief Efforts. Emergency Forgivable Loans will range from $1,000 up to $5,000, with the loan amount being determined by the loan review committee. Because of the source of funds, the loans are currently open for small businesses operating in Oregon. For more information you can go to today’s community calendar at KWSO dot org for a link to the site.

For households who have not yet participated in the 2020 Census, the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to take time today to complete a census questionnaire. You can do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. They will begin by asking you for your census ID number. Because the letters with that number were only mailed to people who get their mail at their street address – most folks in Warm Springs don’t have their Census ID number. So just say you don’t have one. They ask for your street address, if you rent or own your home, your sex, age & date of birth, your heritage and race. They will also ask about who was living in your home on April 1st – how they are related to you, their age and so on. For Native American households its best to have the census completed by someone who is Native American. Tribal Members and descendants should fill in “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon.” Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – it’s important for everyone in Warm Springs participate as census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and infrastructure.