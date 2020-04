Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic – powwows across Indian County are cancelled – leaving dancers, drummers, vedors & spectators without the chance to gather. On Facebook a groups called “Social Distance Powwow” has created a venue for those folks to do their thing.

There are live events, competitions & for fun dance offs. Spotlights on specific songs and/or dances, and lots of contributors. One young man taking part is KWSO’s own Neal Morningowl!