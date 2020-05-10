Calendar for Mon., May 11, 2020

This week families can pick up Warm Springs K8 student belongings that were left in classrooms before schools closed due to COVID-19. Monday thru Wednesday 9:30-2:30 they will do pick up by grade level behind the gym. Enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out. Monday is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. Tuesday is for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade. Wednesday is for 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Thursday and Friday they hope to finish up.

The 509J school district emergency closure meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together every weekday. Kids can pick up meals:

9:30-10:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School, Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

at 9:30 by St Patrick’s Catholic Church

at 10:15 at Tops Trailer Park

at 10:45 in the 97-Mart parking lot

at 9:30 in West Hills at Poosh & in Upper Dry Creek –

at 10:00 at the Tenino Apartments & in Sunnyside –

at 10:30 at the Trailer Court and at Wolfe Point

at 11:00 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

at 11:15 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

at 11:40 at the Simnasho Longhouse

and at 12:25 at the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

509J schools send out new Distant Learning packets on Tuesdays each week. The material is posted online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US (jcsd.K12.OR.US). The packets are also available at youth meal sites.

Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for fall 2020. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8. You can get a packet at all youth meal sites.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Luckameen, roasted roots and biscuits.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day (https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits)

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next. Please call ahead – If you have COVID-19 symptoms call 541-553-5512. For other appointment needs call 541-553-2610

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon are out. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm on May 19th. This year pre-paid postage is included to mail your ballot in.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)