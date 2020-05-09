Calendar for Sun., May 10, 2020

This week families can pick up Warm Springs K8 student belongings that were left in classrooms before schools closed due to COVID-19. Monday thru Wednesday 9:30-2:30 they will do pick up by grade level behind the gym. Enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out. Monday is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. Tuesday is for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade. Wednesday is for 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Thursday and Friday they hope to finish up.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.2 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The DHS office hours in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day (https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits)

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. Warm Springs Police have increased patrols and they have notice an increase in speeding. Please stay safe while driving and obey posted speed limits and get to where you are going safely.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you have symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at 541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

Vote by mail ballots for the May 19th Primary in Oregon are out. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office by 8pm on May 19th. This year pre-paid postage is included to mail your ballot in.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.