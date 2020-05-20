KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/2-/20

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there have been 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of 4:30pm today (5/20/2020). 15 of those people have recovered.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested:

323 samples

302 returned negative

1 test result is pending

3 invalid tests were redone

TESTING CAPACITY: 140 State test kits + 455 ABBOTT test kits

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 144, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today (5/20/20). They reported 65 new confirmed cases and 10 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,801.

The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend is ahead and there will be lots of travelers to Central Oregon. One way you can maintain social distancing and avoid any spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. Get your shopping done now so you can avoid the influx of people from outside of our area.

Wear your face mask in public places. Wash your hands often and keep your distance from folks that don’t live in your housefhold.

STAY SAFE!

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.