Calendar for Thu., May 21, 2020

The 509J school district emergency closure meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together every weekday.

The DHS office Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until at least June 1st. Essential Services have been working.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

Madras High School is working on the logistics of a modified graduation ceremony for the Madras and Bridges High School seniors scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at Madras High School. The ceremony will tentatively begin at 9 a.m. and is planned to take most of the day with social distancing requirements in place. Stay tuned.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation is still accepting applications for their Covid Response Emergency Forgivable Loans to support small, Native-owned businesses operating in Oregon. To date, the Committee has approved $23,000 in loans to small businesses. Applications are due by June 1st. ATNI-EDC Covid-19 Response Emergency Forgivable Loan

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering grants for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.

2020 Census Enumerators will resume the dropping off of Census Questionnaires and information at houses in Warm Springs. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – let’s make sure everyone gets counted Warm Springs!