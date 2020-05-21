KWSO news for Thu., May 21, 2020

Yesterday’s COVID-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported that there have been 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation. 15 of those people have now recovered. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or tested: 323 samples with 302 results returned negative and 1 test result pending. 3 invalid tests were redone.

Yesterday’s COVID-19 update from the Oregon Health Authority reported the state’s death toll at 144. They reported 65 new confirmed cases and 10 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. yesterday, bringing the state total to 3,801.

—

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. They have been averaging 160 to 180 meals being distributed as deliveries and curbside pickups. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program Mon, Wed or Fri between 8am and 1pm at 541-553-3313 .

—

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program served more than 42 thousand meals in the month of April. In Warm Springs they service more than 89 hundred breakfasts and lunches plus more than 39 hundred Suppers… Supper was added April 20th. Families are reminded that the meal program is for youth 1-18 years of age. They offer kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

—

The end of the school year is still winding down with students doing distance learning at home. The closure of schools due to the coronavirus disrupted everyone lives – including end of the school year routines. At Madras High School there was no opportunity for end of the year awards and recognition so this week KWSO has been giving shout outs to students for outstanding work.

Recognized in Math & Leadership – for

Algebra Readiness: Estivinson Saint Claire and George Picard

Algebra 1: Julian Castillo and Yael Carlon

Geometry: Shannen Butler and Kaitlin Webb

Algebra 2: Anna Park and Andrew Ganuza

Financial Algebra: Jeremiah Smith and Angel Solis

Trigonometry: Anny Huang and Hannah Holliday

AP Calculus: Trent Mitchell

Yearbook: Lillybeth Hernandez

Leadership: Grayson Dominguez and Madison Davidson

Recognized for Achievement in PE and Health – in

Health 1: Cameryn Halliday and Jacob Hulsey

Health 2: Aalliyah Howtopat

Anatomy & Physiology: Bailee Tucker

Strength and Conditioning: Jeremiah Smith and Andrew Ganuza

Intro to Strength and Conditioning: Isabella Reynoso and Isaiah Wapsheli

Health Occupations: Juan Huerta Hernandez and Brooklyn Stinson

Walking for Success: Alondra Maya Zamora and Gunner Herkshan Jr

Sports & Games: Conner Flu and Miguel Diaz Juan

Recognition in science for

AP Biology: Raelee Simmons

Chemistry: Sherley Menendez Vilchez and Brooke Delamarter

Environmental: Gavin Storkel and Angelica Monrroy

Honors Chemistry: Anny Huang

Fisheries & Wildlife Management: Austin Adams and Anthony Young

Natural Resources: Azalea Gorham

Physics: Nathan Stout

Wildland Fire: Katelyn Wrought

Physical Science: Yael Carlon, Trevor Walker and Jazmine Serrano

Logistics and details for Madras and Bridges High School seniors are being worked on for a Saturday June 13th event at Madras High School. Students will get to walk across a stage and receive their diploma. The ceremony will tentatively begin at 9am and is planned to take most of the day. Gradates and their families need to prepare for limited participation as a result of the COVID-19 and current social distancing requirements. More details will be available soon.

—

This week the Oregon FBI tech department offered advice on how to build a digital defense against social media scams. With our current crisis, millions of Americans are spending a lot more time at home and online these days. Physical distancing means we rely on virtual socialization more than ever, and bad actors know it. Today, a warning to social media users to pay close attention to the information they share online.

Social media platforms have played host to various games and quizzes for a long time, but in this new environment we want to remind you to think before you post. Many students in the class of 2020 won’t get the traditional graduation ceremony this year. Because of that, there’s a trend on social media to offer your support of these students by posting information about your high school experience, including photos and details such as your school name, graduation year, and mascot. All three are answers to common password retrieval security questions.

Other online games ask you to post a picture of your first car; answer questions about your best friend; provide the name of your first pet; identify your first concert, favorite restaurant, or favorite teacher. Some even ask you to tag your mother, which may reveal her maiden name. Before taking part in what appears to be a harmless social media share, we encourage you to carefully consider the possible negative impact of putting too much personal information online.

There are ways to lock down your sensitive accounts so a fraudster would need more than just the answers to a few personal questions. One great option is to use multi-factor authentication that uses three categories of credentials: something you know; something you have; and something you are. Multi-factor authentication is required by some providers, but it is optional for others. If given the choice, take advantage of multi-factor authentication whenever possible, but especially when accessing your most sensitive personal data—to include your primary email account, and your financial and health records.