Calendar for Fri., May 8, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program today at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Baked Salmon with brown rice and steamed vegetables.

Just a reminder that Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed through the end of the month. Essential Services are operating. For a list of contacts for various Tribal Departments during the closure – visit the Tribes’ website at warm springs dash nsn dot gov and click on Government News and Updates.

KWSO’s “Community Talk” show is back at noon today with a live discussion about making it through this COVID-19 pandemic. We will have guests from St Charles, Warm Springs I.H.S., Best Care & from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team. Join us for the conversation.

This week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy teaching staff continue to meet to work on distance learning packets that go out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the 509J school district emergency closure meal program sites – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

This afternoon at 1:30 there will be a recognition drive through for teacher and staff to pick up teacher appreciation week treats. The event announcement says – quote “Even though we are all apart – Thank you for continuing to teach with all of your heart… we appreciate all you do.”

8th grade thru 11th grade students, going to Madras High School this fall, are reminded that today is the deadline for choosing your electives for the fall. If you do not make contact with your counselor by today, your electives will be assigned. You should have received a packet in the mail with information about your choices.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are requiring:

all citizens to wear a face covering while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained.

any Warm Springs citizen or Tribal employee working within the boundaries of the reservation, to self-isolate and quarantine as directed by healthcare professionals following a test result of negative or positive.

businesses within the Tribes jurisdiction and tribal enterprises to have public spaces clearly marked with special distancing of six (6) feet on the floors or other means of a visual spacing.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up ( https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments )

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Other services are available as well. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they are ready for you. Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.