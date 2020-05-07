KWSO News for Thu., May 7, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of yesterday afternoon (5/6/2020). That’s one more case than was reported the day before. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has sent in or run 218 test samples, with 195 Negative test results and 8 results pending.

Oregon health officials Wednesday reported 70 new confirmed coronavirus cases. That brings the state’s total of known cases to 29-hundred and 16. Health officials also reported 7 new presumptive cases. Those are people who have not tested positive but have coronavirus symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. Health officials also reported 2 new coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon bringing the state’s known deaths to 115.

This week is Nurse Recognition Week so we want to do a special shout out to all our Nurses who are working hard to provide care and services to everyone.

Today at the 509J youth meal sites – distance learning packets for students will be available. Also – on Tuesdays and Thursdays – Kindergarten Registration Packets are also available. Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten teacher Renee Rodin explains – “to all our community members who have a child who will be 5 by September 1st, we are asking you to pick up a registration packet and you can fill in that registration packet. We need those registration packets to start coming in now so we know how many kids we are expecting. We don’t want to lose a Kindergarten teacher because we think we’re going to have this tiny number of kids. So we want as many families getting their packets turned in as soon as they can.” If you have questions or need a Kindergarten registration packet you can call the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 541-553-1128.

And a reminder to 8th thru 11th grade students and families – you should have received a packet with information about forecasting what classes you want to take I the fall at Madras High School. This packet is due tomorrow, Friday, May 8th. You can email a picture of the elective form or a list of elective choices in order of preference… you can drop off your forms at the high school between 9am and 1pm or drop them off with staff at a meal drop site, or you can call one of the counselors at the High School. For students with last names that begin with A-L –> contact: Jess Swagger jswagger@509j.net or 5414757265 x2318. For students with last names that begin with M-Z -> contact: Stacey Bruce sbruce@509j.net or 5414757265 x2313.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team if offering a new grant for Native owned small business owners who are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Relief Business Grant is made possible by the Oregon Community Fund with grants up to $1000 available to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on business. Funds can be used to pay employee salaries and or benefits, to cover rent or utilities, to purchase good or to upgrade business to deliver goods or services with stat recommended guidelines. Applications are open until June 1st.

Last week the Madras City Council and the Madras Redevelopment Commission announced an Economic Assistance Grant Program to help Madras Businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson County and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council have approved funds for business outside of Madras but within Jefferson County. The first round of applications are being accepted through tomorrow, May 8th.

And another resource for Native-owned small businesses of 5 employees or fewer, operating in the State of Oregon can apply for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Center (ATNI EDC) forgivable loans. They have funding available and encourage Native owned small businesses to complete an application.

At the most recent Airshow of the Cascades Board meeting it was decided that they will continue planning efforts for the August 28th – 29th event with hopes that COVID-19 restrictions will either be lifted or have eased by then. Possible modifications could include limiting the number of tickets sold and more social distancing strategies for laying out seating and vendors. Local and State Government guidelines and recommendations will be followed as planning and discussions about how to move forward for the late August Airshow event at the Madras Airport.