Calendar for Mon., Jun. 1, 2020

Warm Springs Construction is paving the Sunnyside road and Pedestrian Path Way project from the Upper Dry Creek – Sunnyside intersection to Tmsh street. The road is closed until they finish up later this week.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. You can find the list of meal sites and times, on KWSO’s Website. The meal program has been extended through August 31st

The Warm Springs Senior Center offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Chicken Stir Fry with Wild Rice

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening their game room and 3 Teepees café today, with limitations.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until, at least, June 8th when a phased re-opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning.

Indian Head Casino plans to reopen with limited occupancy and safety protocols in place, on Thursday June 11 th .

. Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

A reminder that at Three Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, the Warm Springs Shell Station, and Cascades East Transit buses – face coverings are required.

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply ONLINE

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. You can register ONLINE

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. A reminder to “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS” from 91.9 FM KWSO!