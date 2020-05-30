Calendar for Sun., May 31, 2020

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras is reopening their game room and 3 Teepees café, with limitations, tomorrow. The Plateau Travel Plaza is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until, at least, June 8th when a phased re-opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning.

Indian Head Casino plans on reopening, with limited occupancy and safety protocols in place, on Thursday June 11th.\

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person meet ups

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Sanitation should be back on their regular schedule this week. They remind everyone to please place your totes out the night before your scheduled pick up as drivers start early in the morning. If you can also check on elders or anyone who might have difficulty moving their totes – that would be a great way to help out.

The Oregon Employment Department has an online COVID-19 Unemployment resource page https://govstatus.egov.com/ORUnemployment_COVID19 with answers to common questions including how to file for unemployment. Additional information about food, health and other benefits is also available online from the Oregon Department of Human Services Benefits and Assistance https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits

2020 Census Enumerators are out dropping off of Census Questionnaires at houses in Warm Springs. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs! And that’s today’s Community Calendar on KWSO.