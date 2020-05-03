Calendar for Mon., May 4, 2020

Tribal Council will be in session this morning to discuss the Tribal Organization closure due to COVID-19.

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public at least through this Friday. Tribal buildings are closed. For information about who you can contact for different departments visit the Tribal Website at warm springs dash n s n dot g o v. Click on GOVERNMENT NEWS AND UPDATES (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

BIA offices are closed to the public as well. If you would like to apply for GA, call Angela at 541-553-2406

Tribal Social Services – is open 8am to noon, Monday thru Friday. For Commodities, you need to call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed to the public. If you have an emergency need – contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and they will reach out to housing.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Meatloaf with cauliflower mash and carrots.

The Jefferson County 509J meal program resumes this morning. Free meals for youth 1 to 18 years of age are offered weekdays. You can find the locations and times for the meal sites online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US. Distance learning packets are distributed at the meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Kindergarten Registration forms are available for families on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well. Please call the Warm Springs K8 at 541-55-31128 if you have not heard from your student’s teacher.

DHS office hours in Warm Springs are suspended until further notice. If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits contact Madras DHS at 541-475-6131.

Face coverings are now being required for riders on Cascade East Transit Buses and for shoppers at Warm Springs Market, the Shell Station, the Rainbow Market and Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

Three Warriors has new hours – Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm, Closed on Sundays.

A National Day of Prayer is taking place this Thursday May 7th. Locally – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

Most eligible taxpayers don’t need to take any action to receive an Economic Impact Payment from the federal government. However if you haven’t filed a tax return for either 2018 or 2019 – you should complete a 2019 return to get the $1200 payment (if you made less than $75,000) Taxpayers should file electronically and include direct deposit banking information. Others who don’t normally file—including those with low income or no income—should visit IRS dot gov to learn about how to sign up for your payment (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For non COVID-19 related appointments please call -553-2610. Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily 8:30 until noon (except Wednesday mornings) and afternoons 1 til 4.

This Friday – KWSO’s “Community Talk” show is back at noon with a live discussion about making it through this COVID-19 pandemic. What you need to know and a check in on how folks might be feeling.