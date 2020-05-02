Calendar for Sun. May 3, 2020

Everyone can do things to protect from spreading COVID-19

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face covering – when in public

stay home – going out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work.

Use phone and video to connect with people instead of in person

Do not gather in groups with anyone from outside your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Tribal Government offices are closed thru at least Friday May 8th to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Indian Head Casino is closed until further notice.

Weekdays – the 509-J meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together. You can find the meal site locations and schedule online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US.

Distance learning packets for 509-J schools are available on the district website and are also distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the meal site locations. Kindergarten Registration Packets are available at meal sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

The Oregon Primary Election is Tuesday May 19th. This year’s vote by mail ballots include postage paid envelopes. Voters should mark and sign their ballots and mail it in by May 13th to ensure it makes it to your county clerk by 8pm on May 19th. After the 13th – its best to put your ballot in an official drop box. In Warm Springs the Drop Box is on campus across from the post office. In Madras the Drop Box is in the County Clerk’s office parking lot. Wasco County Voters can use the Drop Box in Maupin at City Hall.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

Our Shout Out today is for all the Mask Makers creating face coverings for family, friends and for anyone who needs one. Whether you are donating masks or offering them for a fee… it all helps us to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. Your skills are much appreciated!