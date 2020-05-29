Calendar for Sat., May 30, 2020

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College has turned their annual “Salmon Bake” celebration into free online cultural events due to Covid-19 concerns, Today there will be a virtual storytelling event with Jefferson Greene. You can view ONLINE

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening their game room and 3 Teepees café, with limitations, this coming Monday.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 8th when a phased re-opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning.

Indian Head Casino will reopen with limited occupancy and safety protocols in place, on Thursday June 11th.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26th thru the 28th.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness. If you are sick or feel that you may have been exposed to coronavirus you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The Oregon Employment Department has an online COVID-19 Unemployment resource PAGE with answers to common questions including how to file for unemployment. Additional information about food, health and other benefits is also available online from the Oregon Department of Human Services Benefits and Assistance

Weekend traffic will be increasing on major Central Oregon roads with the weekend just ahead. Recreation enthusiasts, families, fisherman will all be flocking to our area again. Please drive carefully and watch out for others. Maintain legal speeds and distance yourself from wreckless or speeding drivers. Buckle up and be careful out there.

2020 Census Enumerators are out dropping off of Census Questionnaires at houses in Warm Springs. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs! Letting you know what’s going on – that’s the Community Calendar on KWSO.