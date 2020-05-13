Calendar for Thu., May 14, 2020

The 509J school district emergency closure meal program is being offered to youth 1-18 years of age. The free, grab and go meals, are being provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner available together every weekday. Kids can pick up meals:

9:30-10:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School, Metolius Elementary and the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

at 9:30 by St Patrick’s Catholic Church

at 10:15 at Tops Trailer Park

at 10:45 in the 97-Mart parking lot

at 9:30 in West Hills at Poosh & in Upper Dry Creek –

at 10:00 at the Tenino Apartments & in Sunnyside –

at 10:30 at the Trailer Court and at Wolfe Point

at 11:00 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

at 11:15 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

at 11:40 at the Simnasho Longhouse

and at 12:25 at the Sidwalter Fire Hall at 12:25

This week families can pick up Warm Springs K8 student belongings that were left in classrooms before schools closed due to COVID-19. Today and tomorrow 9:30-2:30 they will do pick up for all grade levels. Enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday. Doors will be locked. If no one comes to the curb please knock on the door.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG. The website is getting a lot of use so its best to try it in the early morning or later in the day (https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits)

Warm Springs PD reminds everyone that the Tribes have closed all campgrounds, parks, and lakes located within the boundaries of the Reservation. While some access is available to Tribal Members, access to these areas is prohibited to non-Tribal members and the closures will be strictly enforced. Many of the access roads throughout the reservation are closed to non residents. Warm Springs Police have increased patrols and they have notice an increase in speeding. Please stay safe while driving and obey posted speed limits and get to where you are going safely.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily offering telemedicine as well as clinic appointments with all providers. Services continue to be provided for family planning, well child and immunizations. Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic so they can determine how to best meet your healthcare needs.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.