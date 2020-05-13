KWSO News COVID-19 Update 5/13/20

Today (5/13/20) the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team reported that there remain 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Warm Springs Reservation. The number of positive cases has been holding steady. Potentially there will be more people released from quarantine by week’s end. 4 people so far have recovered.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has sent in or tested 262 test samples with 246 retuning negative results and 1 test pending.

There is the capacity to conduct 432 more tests with 128 STATE test kits on hand and 304 ABBOT test kits.

The Oregon Health Authority has reported four new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths to at least 134. The number of people in Oregon who have tested positive for the disease increased to 3,416.

This week, staff from St. Charles Health System visited the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. They shared an overview of some of the COVID-19 work they are doing which includes transition from response to recovery. As Oregon begins the process of allowing businesses to reopen if specific benchmarks are met, Hospitals and Health Care facilities have a roll in assisting, and are working collaboratively to support communities.

This Friday is the earliest the first phase of reopening can happen if state requirements are met for individual counties. You can take a look at Jefferson County’s plan online. Within the plan you can see what a critical role health entities play in ensuring they are prepared to respond as needed to keep communities safe.

