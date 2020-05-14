KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 15, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Ken Smith will be private. The family has requested that only immediate family members attend. They are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and ask that you pay your respects by not attending his services. They will schedule a Celebration of Life at a Later Date.

The Schoolie Water System Boil Water Notice remains in effect. The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued a Boil Water Notice due to loss of pressure in the Schoolie Water System last Monday. Bacteria testing has been done. Until the EPA reviews the tests – anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

Today is the last day for families to pick up student belongings from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Between 9:30 and 2:30 today you can enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out. Call the school if you have any questions at 541-553-1128.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed to the public but they are offering senior lunch for pick up or delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11am and 1pm. If you are a senior interested in having lunch delivered – call the Senior Program on those days at 541-553-3313. On the menu today: Chicken Enchiladas with brown rice and vegetarian beans.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking all citizens to wear a face covering while in public and in public places, where social distancing of six (6) feet or greater cannot be maintained. They also expect anyone directed by healthcare professionals to self-isolate and quarantine, if told to do so.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until June 1 st when a phased opening of offices will occur with 25% of the workforce returning. Essential Services have been working. For Tribal Contact Information you can visit the Tribal Website

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday. Doors will be locked. If no one comes to the curb please knock on the door.

Three Warriors Market in Simnasho is open Monday thru Saturday 9am – 1pm.

A reminder that Three Warriors Market, Warm Springs Market, the Warm Springs Shell Station, and Cascades East Transit buses – face coverings are required.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is today. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something.

Please remember when you go to the Health & Wellness Center – you will be stopped at the gate. For everyone’s safety – reduce your speed as you turn in. They will simply ask if you are sick or not and what you are at the clinic for. They will then direct you for where to go next.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

