Calendar for Tue., May 12, 2020

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed through the end of May due to COVID-19. Essential Services will continue.

Warm Springs Tribal Council cancelled their session for yesterday and rescheduled it for today. On their agenda is a discussion on the BIA Superintendent selection, a Housing Lease Resolution, Attorney Contract Discussion, Kindred Spirits Project Grant Resolution, COVID Team Update including the status on Pi-ume-sha & the 4th of July.

The Schoolie Water System Boil Water Notice remains in effect. The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued a Boil Water Notice due to loss of pressure in the Schoolie Water System last Monday. Bacteria testing has been done. Until the EPA reviews the tests – anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

This week families can pick up Warm Springs K8 student belongings that were left in classrooms before schools closed due to COVID-19. Today and tomorrow 9:30-2:30 they will do pick up by grade level behind the gym. Enter the parking lot via Chukar road and follow the paved road to the back of the school past the basketball court. Stay in your car and give staff your student’s name. They will bring items out. Monday is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. Tuesday is for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade. Wednesday is for 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Thursday and Friday they hope to finish up.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

509J schools send out new Distant Learning packets on Tuesdays each week. The material is posted online at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US (jcsd.K12.OR.US). The packets are also available at youth meal sites.

Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for fall 2020. Kids who will be 5 on or before September 1st can attend Kindergarten in the Fall at the Warm Springs K8. You can get a packet at all youth meal sites.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)